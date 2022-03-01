OKCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $240.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. OKCash has a total market cap of $691,915.26 and approximately $240.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OKCash has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,145.73 or 1.00041890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00270341 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,439,022 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

