Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after buying an additional 1,920,063 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after buying an additional 813,827 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 747.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 546,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 481,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,510,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.