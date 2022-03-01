Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OLMA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 45,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30.
In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLMA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
