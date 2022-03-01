Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OLMA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 45,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1,306.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLMA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.