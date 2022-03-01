Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. 94,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $296.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

