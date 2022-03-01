Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. 94,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $296.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.
About Olympic Steel (Get Rating)
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
