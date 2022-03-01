Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 464,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OCPNY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. Olympus has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

