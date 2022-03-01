Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00004751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00263980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,323 coins and its circulating supply is 563,007 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

