ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird now has a $18.00 price target on the stock. ON24 traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 4677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of ON24 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ON24 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ON24 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $598.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.