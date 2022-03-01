ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONEOK also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.45-$4.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. 113,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

