ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.78. ONEOK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$4.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.77.

OKE traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.30. 6,036,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,462. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 825,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

