Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Price Target Lowered to €6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.50 ($8.43) to €6.00 ($6.74) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ontex Group from €12.00 ($13.48) to €11.50 ($12.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ontex Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €15.00 ($16.85) to €9.00 ($10.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ontex Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

ONXXF opened at $7.84 on Friday. Ontex Group has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

