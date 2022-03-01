Ooma (OOMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $397.94 million, a PE ratio of -167.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. Ooma has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ooma by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ooma by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ooma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.