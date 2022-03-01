OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.13 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,006,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 724,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

