Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nerdwallet Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Nerdwallet in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NRDS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdwallet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94. Nerdwallet has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

