Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.