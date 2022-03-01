Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

