Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.94 million, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.