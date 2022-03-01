OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KIDS opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91.
In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on KIDS shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.
