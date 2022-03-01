OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Up 658.3% in February

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 658.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTR Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 1,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,401. OTR Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OTR Acquisition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 460,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 155,605 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 326,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

