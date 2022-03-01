Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

