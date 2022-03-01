Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.90. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.