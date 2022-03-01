Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00.

2/25/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

2/16/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,772. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

