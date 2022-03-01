Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/28/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “
- 2/16/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “
NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,772. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.31.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
