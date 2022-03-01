Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Shares of PAAS opened at C$29.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$26.52 and a one year high of C$43.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total transaction of C$62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,878.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $154,030.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

