Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA opened at $106.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average of $125.23. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,341.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.