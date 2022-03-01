Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PARR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 788,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $287,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,028,551 shares of company stock worth $15,488,228 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Par Pacific by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

