Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $485.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.67.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,132,483 shares of company stock worth $6,582,222. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 493.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.