Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.44

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 14106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

