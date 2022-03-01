Passage Bio (PASG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Passage Bio to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $179.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 373,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 198,997 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PASG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.