Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

