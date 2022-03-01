Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after buying an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,829,000 after acquiring an additional 527,145 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 490,888 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,679,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

