Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

