Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 303 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

