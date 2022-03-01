Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 580 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $904.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $113.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.