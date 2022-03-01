Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

