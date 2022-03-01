Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Trading Down 9.4%

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 473,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,846,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $4,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $12,043,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $8,214,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $7,318,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

