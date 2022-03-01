PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.88.

PDCE stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.37 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

