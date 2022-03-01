Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Penumbra worth $22,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 205,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $221.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,478.37 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.37.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

