Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.75. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 12,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,940. The stock has a market cap of $867.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

