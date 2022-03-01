Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

