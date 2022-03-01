PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $73,691,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after buying an additional 268,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after buying an additional 210,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

