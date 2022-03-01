Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28-4.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.Perrigo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of PRGO traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. 20,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.57. Perrigo has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.
In other news, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo (Get Rating)
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
