PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

PETQ opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $583.45 million, a P/E ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

In other PetIQ news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 67,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,720. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PetIQ by 12.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PetIQ by 12.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

