Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) versus Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Head to Head Survey

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Phillips 66 Partners and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 Partners 0 5 0 0 2.00 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Phillips 66 Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 Partners is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Phillips 66 Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Phillips 66 Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 Partners and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 Partners 41.90% 43.61% 13.22% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phillips 66 Partners and Guardforce AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 Partners $1.75 billion 5.49 $735.00 million $2.97 14.20 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.28 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Phillips 66 Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners beats Guardforce AI on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

