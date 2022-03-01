Pickle Finance (PICKLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.37 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.91 or 0.00013546 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00034477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00105835 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

