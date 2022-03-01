Piper Sandler Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAGE. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

