Piper Sandler Weighs in on Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Alexander & Baldwin in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALEX. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after buying an additional 521,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 309,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.