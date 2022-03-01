Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $84.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

