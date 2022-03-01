Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

