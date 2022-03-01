Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

PYTCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

