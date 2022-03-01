Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives $1,000.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,000.00.

AUCOY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.42) in a report on Monday.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $5.57 on Friday. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.