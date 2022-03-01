POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
PKX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.32. 364,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.04.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.
About POSCO (Get Rating)
POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
