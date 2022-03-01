POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

PKX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.32. 364,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.04.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,064,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

